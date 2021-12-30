A look back at the top stories of 2021 throughout our area

Alisal Fire burns nearly 17,000 acres

In early October, we got another more significant dose of fire season, this time along the Gaviota Coast. The Alisal Fire broke out the afternoon of October 11. The winds were so intense, aircraft couldn’t launch until the next day. “it’s just a perfect storm of a fire that’s going to be very challenging to contain,” said Captain Daniel Bertucelli with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The fire quickly burned from the mountains and canyons all the way down to Highway 101. The fire caused one of the state's busiest highways to be shutdown for several days. The fire would go on to burn nearly 17,000 acres. Just as crews were getting the fire contained, another storm moved over the region bringing measurable rain. A flash flood warning was issued and people in the burn scar were told to shelter in place. Thankfully, the rain did not end up being a threat. As 2021 was winding down, the Alisal Fire was officially declared "out" in the beginning of December.

Those were the top stories that stayed with us in 2021. Which story will you remember from this past year? Let us know in the comments.