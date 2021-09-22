Hotels pick up the UCSB housing slack

Education

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Hundreds of UC Santa Barbara students have something in common with Eloise at the Plaza and Zack and Cody from the Suite Life: they are being housed in hotels.

Ramada by Wynham's Director of Sales and Marketing Drew Wakefield said they made rooms available and put a Welcome Gauchos sign above the lobby door.

"They came on the property and they thought they hit the lottery, and even if they don't get the As they actually scored an A-plus staying with the Ramada by Wyndham of Santa Barbara," said Wakefield.

Students can enjoy king-size beds, WiFi, free breakfast, the hotel pool and spa.

They can also feed the Koi fish, ducks and turtles surrounded by trees on the property.

Like other hotels housing students, the Ramada is near a bus stop that can help students get to campus if they don't have cars or bikes.

In a letter sent to the community, Chancellor Henry Yang said his staff has worked to accommodate students on a waitlist during the pandemic.

It is not clear how many quarters students will live in hotels, but Wakefield said they will help as long as rooms are needed.

The hotel's general manager happens to be a Gaucho and has other UCSB grads on staff.