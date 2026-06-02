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Former SLO County deputy probation officer sentenced for embezzling $169,000

KEYT
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today at 2:59 pm
Published 3:30 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) – A former SLO County deputy probation officer received a 270-day county jail and two-year felony probation sentence for embezzling over $169,000 from the county Probation Peace Officers' Association.

Sierra Rollins, 32, served as treasurer of the SLO County Probation Peace Officers' Association and repeatedly embezzled funds from the organization from Feb. 2023 to Aug. 2024.

The organization found out about Rollins' actions and reported her to the SLO Police Department for an investigation.

Rollins pleaded no contest to all charges, including nine counts of felony grand theft, according to the SLO County District Attorney's Office.

Rollins also admitted to a special allegation of related felony thefts totalling over $100,000, eventually totalling $169,874.95, according to the SLOCDAO.

Rollins paid the full amount owed in restitution and received her sentence on June 2, according to the SLOCDAO.

If Rollins violates her probation, she would receive a maximum state prison sentence of eight years and four months, according to the SLOCDAO.

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