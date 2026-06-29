Central Coast drivers see slight relief at the pump ahead of Fourth of July travel

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Millions of Californians are expected to hit the road for the Fourth of July holiday, and while drivers are seeing a slight break at the gas pump, many say fuel costs are still weighing on their travel budgets.

Gas prices have declined modestly across the Central Coast in recent days, but California continues to have some of the highest fuel prices in the nation.

Jeff Emery, who was visiting from Long Beach, said the cost of fuel can vary dramatically depending on where drivers fill up.

"We were just up the coast in Big Sur, and a gallon of premium was $10.59," Emery said. "Because it's in the middle of nowhere, they can charge whatever they want."

Those prices are influencing how people choose to travel.

"We'll choose the motorcycle or the EV over the regular gas car," Emery said.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline is:

San Luis Obispo County: $5.71

Santa Barbara County: $5.57

Ventura County: $5.41

AAA says lower oil prices and adequate fuel supplies have helped bring gas prices down in recent weeks, even as summer travel ramps up.

For some visitors, California's prices still seem like a bargain.

"We paid $60," said Lourdes Rodriguez, who is visiting from Spain. "In Spain, it would be around €80, so more than $100. For us, it still feels like a deal right now."

Even with prices easing, many drivers say filling up remains expensive.

"I mean, if we can go back to like $3.50 a gallon, that'd be amazing," said Ventura resident Omar Muñoz. "But the way they are right now is just a little too much."

Emery said he doesn't expect Californians will see those prices anytime soon.

Many drivers told your News Channel they appreciate the recent decline in prices but said the savings aren't significant enough to change their Fourth of July travel plans.

AAA expects roadways to become even busier as the holiday approaches and recommends drivers fill up earlier in the week to avoid heavier traffic and potential price fluctuations before the holiday weekend.