Caleb Nguyen

Caleb joined as the Assistant Assignment Desk Editor and Digital Content Producer for News Channel 3-12 in March 2024.

He grew up in the Orange County area before attending Cal Poly Pomona for his collegiate career after garnering an interest in journalism throughout high school.

While in college, he fell deeper in love with the world of journalism, moving from freelance writer for his school's paper to sports editor in just one year.

He graduated from Cal Poly Pomona after three years in May 2023 with a degree in multimedia journalism, earning manga cum laude honors.

Post graduation, Caleb moved to the Santa Barbara area to begin his career with News Channel 3-12 after a brief stint as a freelancer for Dodgers Nation.

In his spare time, Caleb can be found practicing his cello or annoying his neighbors with his loud reactions to the most recent sporting event.