SpaceX cleared to launch Falcon 9 rocket after failed mission

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – SpaceX will once again launch its Falcon 9 rocket after a failed July 11 mission was deemed without public safety issues.

The Federal Aviation Administration cleared the company for a quick return as SpaceX hopes to continue its Falcon 9 launches as soon as Saturday, according to its website.

The previous mission's second stage both had an oxygen lead and failed to power satellites into orbit abruptly after the first stage went off without issue, detailed SpaceX.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk described the issue as a rapid unscheduled disassembly or what the company refers to as an explosion.

SpaceX also asked the FAA to assess the leak and the company said this new mission should not affect its plans to help launch NASA astronauts in August due to a differing flight profile from its Falcon 9 launches.

Though Space X does not believe this to be an isolated issue, the company still audited the entire system due to the failure.

The company plans to continue its next project in Florida but it is unclear whether or not the Falcon 9 launches will continue in California due to Musk's plans to move away from the state.