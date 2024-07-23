Skip to Content
Ventura County

Two people arrested for identity theft in Fillmore

Pixabay
By
Published 9:34 pm

FILLMORE, Calif. – The Ventura County Sheriff's Office arrested two people in Fillmore for identity theft and related crimes Tuesday.

Fillmore patrol deputies responded to a mail theft after multiple residents called about their mail being stolen from a community mailbox a day prior, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Another victim called the sheriff's dispatch center for credit card fraud at a local motel and authorities later identified both a 45-year-old as a suspect and a car linked to the possible thefts, explained the VCSO.

Fillmore detectives found the woman in the same car while she was with a 30-year-old man and linked evidence from both crimes back to both people, detailed the VCSO.

Both people were arrested for the following offenses:

  • 182(a)(1) – [Conspiracy to Commit a Crime]
  • 530.5(e) – [Mail Theft]
  • 484(g) – [Fraudulent Use of Access Card]
  • 530.5(c)(3) – [Identity Theft of Ten Victims or More]

The man was also arrested for the following:

  • 148.9(a) – [Providing False Information to Peace Officer]
  • 529(a)(3) – [False Impersonation of Another]
  • Health & Safety Code § 11377(a) – [Possession of a Controlled Substance]

Both suspects were booked into the Pre-Trial Detention Facility for their crimes before court proceedings occurred.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content