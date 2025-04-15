Skip to Content
Below normal Wednesday, rain chances Thursday

Published 3:14 pm

Cool and cloudy conditions remain Wednesday with temperatures dropping below normal for the region.

Temperatures will be 4 to 8 degrees below normal near the coast and up to 15 degrees below normal inland on Wednesday, mostly in the mid 60s.

A low pressure system southwest of us with onshore winds is creating the brisk and gloomy conditions for Wednesday, with a chance mist or drizzle in the morning.

As that cold weather system moves east and onshore, it brings light rain chances to us Thursday, highest chances south of Point Conception: up to 1/10th inch possible along the coast and up to 1/4th inch possible inland with gusty southwest winds.

Another low pressure system drops south from Canada by Friday bringing more light rain chances to the region - though if that system travels further east by Friday, any local rain activity could end up staying contained to the mountains.

High pressure arrives this weekend bringing warmer & dry weather for Easter, though still slightly below normal: high 60s and low 70s - mild but pleasant.

