Environmental Group files Lawsuit against State Fire Marshal over Waivers for Sable Offshore

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Environmental Defense Center filed a lawsuit against Sable and the Office of the State Fire Marshal Tuesday.

This comes after months of back-and-forth between environmentalists and state agencies about the legality of Sable offshore restarting the pipeline that ruptured back during the 2015 Refugio oil spill.

The Environmental Defense Center says that the Office of the State Fire Marshal failed to comply with federal and state law.

They say that there was no environmental review or public process involved before the Office of the State Fire Marshal gave Sable waivers to operate in the coastal zone.

