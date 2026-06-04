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Local Forecast

Cooler Friday, cloudy Saturday

KEYT
By
Published 3:02 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Temperatures will decrease Friday but remain close to average with lingering morning clouds.

Grey skies will hang onto our coastline through the weekend.

Temperatures will dip to below average on Sunday as low pressure out of the northwest dips south toward California.

Temperatures will rebound into the low 70s locally by Tuesday then a slow warming trend is expected into the 2nd weekend of June, high 70s by late next week.

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Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

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