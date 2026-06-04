SLO County updates vote totals: Paulding extends lead, Dantona jumps in front in supervisor races

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) - The San Luis Obispo County Elections Office provided an update on vote totals late Thursday afternoon.

The new results were posted just before 5 p.m. and gave voters the first update provided by the office in more than 24 hours.

For a pair of Board of Supervisor races, the new update provided a lot of movement since the totals were last released just after midnight Wednesday morning.

In District 2, Jim Dantona has erased a 241 vote deficit and now leads Michael Erin Woody by 210 votes.

Dantona currently has 4,271 votes (51.26%), while Woody has 4,061 votes (48.74%).

The two candidates are looking to fill the seat that has been occupied by Bruce Gibson since 2007.

Gibson did not seek reelection for the seat that represents the North Coast and parts of San Luis Obispo.

Dantona is currently Gibson's Chief of Staff, and previously spent eight years as President/CEO of the San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce, while Woody is a civil engineer who previously served one-term on the Fresno City Council.

In the District 4 race, incumbent Jimmy Paulding has extended his lead over challenger Adam Verdin.

Paulding has seen his lead grow from 387 votes yesterday to wider margin of 818 votes.

Paulding, who currently serves as the Board Chair, has 5,576 votes (53.96%), while Verdin, who is a restaurant owner/attorney/pilot/community volunteer, has 4,758 votes (46.04%).

District 4 represents Nipomo, Arroyo Grande, Oceano, Huasna, Edna Valley, California Valley and other unincorporated portions of the South County.

In the race for County Clerk-Recorder, incumbent Elaina Cano has also extended her lead over two challengers.

Cano currently has 24,745 votes (63.54%), while Vanessa Rozo has 10,087 votes (25.90%) and Gaea Powell has 4,112 votes (10.56%)

All of the candidate in each race will need to capture a majority of votes in June to win the election.

The two candidates who win their respective race will be sworn in on Jan. 5. 2027.

You can track the latest results from the poll with the News Channel 3-12 Voter Guide.

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