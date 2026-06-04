Old-School Game Builds Connection for Santa Barbara Kids

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Santa Barbara kids are trading screen time for something far more hands-on — one shot at a time.

A longtime local business is helping keep a classic game alive while quietly supporting youth programs across the South Coast.

Inside youth centers across Santa Barbara — from the Westside Boys & Girls Club to the Santa Barbara Police Activities League — pool tables are becoming more than recreation. They’re a place where kids gather, focus, and connect.

For children like Isaiah and Joseph, the game is simple but absorbing. With no screens or controllers, they spend their time learning strategy and patience around a blue felt table.

Joseph, a kindergarten student at the Westside Boys & Girls Club, said he enjoys the feeling of making each shot count. Isaiah, another member, said bumper pool has become his favorite game because it’s fun and competitive.

Staff say the tables help create a space where kids can interact naturally, build friendships, and feel safe.

The connection behind those moments traces back to Mission Pool Tables and Supplies, a rare Santa Barbara business that has been operating since 1981. Owner John Kuhn has spent nearly five decades preserving game rooms across Southern California and says his goal has always been to keep kids engaged in something active and hands-on.

“There’s only about six stores like this left in California,” Kuhn said. “It’s rare. I’ve had people come from Europe — they’ve never seen anything like it.”

Inside his shop, rows of cues, vintage pieces, and full-size tables reflect a craft built to last for generations.

Beyond retail, Kuhn’s work has extended into local youth programs, where he has helped maintain and repair tables over the years. Staff at the Boys and Girls Club say that support has been essential in keeping their game spaces running despite constant wear and use.

In his view, the value of the game goes beyond recreation.

“I love pool… and I want kids doing something other than being on a phone,” Kuhn said. “This is an active game. It makes you think.”

For him, the message is simple: stay engaged, stay thinking, and stay connected.

Back at the club, the games continue—another match already underway. In a world filled with constant distraction, the rhythm of play offers something different: a chance to slow down.

One shot at a time.

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