Parking Operation Costs may Shift Gears after Funding Issues

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The City of Santa Barbara is hoping to get its parking operations in the right financial lane soon after many challenges in recent years.

The Finance Committee today will hear the latest plan.

A city report says the proposed Downtown Parking Budget for Fiscal Year 2026 is being prepared and, as the committee requested, there are updates along the way after warning signs of finances going in reverse in recent years.

There could be proposed operational changes, priorities, and a shift in reserve balances.

It is unknown if rates will be going up or if the free time for parking will be reduced.

In the past both of those options got some push back.

The slump in downtown business is also being called a factor in the drop in downtown parking funds.

The proposals being presented would increase Downtown Parking revenue by approximately $350,000 to $890,000.

(More details, video and photos will be added later today.)