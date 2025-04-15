Skip to Content
Bear walking around Goleta Neighborhood caught on Doorbell Camera

Monica Finley
By
today at 1:19 pm
Published 1:22 pm

GOLETA, Calif. – A viewer sent your News Channel footage of a bear sighting in Goleta early Tuesday morning.

The doorbell footage captured the bear walking around a quiet neighborhood near Brandon School around 1:00 am. The viewer told your News Channel they believe the bear most likely came all the way down from the mountains, likely walked down Cathedral Oaks and into their neighborhood.

Viewer called the police at 1:15 am, and who advised them to contact the Department of Fish and Wildlife.

If you have experienced or witnessed a bear sighting in or around the Goleta-area recently, send your news tip, photo or video to your News Channel!

