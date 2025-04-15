Bear walking around Goleta Neighborhood caught on Doorbell Camera

GOLETA, Calif. – A viewer sent your News Channel footage of a bear sighting in Goleta early Tuesday morning.

The doorbell footage captured the bear walking around a quiet neighborhood near Brandon School around 1:00 am. The viewer told your News Channel they believe the bear most likely came all the way down from the mountains, likely walked down Cathedral Oaks and into their neighborhood.

Viewer called the police at 1:15 am, and who advised them to contact the Department of Fish and Wildlife.

