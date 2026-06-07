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McConnel’s recognized in People Magazine

McConnell's flavor recognized in People Magazine
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Updated
today at 9:50 pm
Published 9:33 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) McConnell's Fine Ice Creams is in the latest issue of People Magazine.

The June 15th issue includes Best Foods of the Year.

McConnell's & See's Candies Brown Sugar with Milk Bordeaux is considered the Best Ice Cream with Mix-Ins in the Frozen Desserts section on page 57.

People called it "two decadent treats in one."

The popular ice cream store has locations in Santa Barbara and Ventura and usually has a line out the door.

And fun fact; Barbara Streisand mentions McConnell's coffee flavor in her autobiography.

Article Topic Follows: money-and-business

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Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

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