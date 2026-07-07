Charity Wiley convicted of murder in connection with 2024 Simi Valley fentanyl-involved overdose

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Charity Faith Wiley of Reseda pled guilty to second-degree murder after selling a lethal mixture of fentanyl and xylazine to a Simi Valley man in June of 2024.

Wiley also pled guilty to five additional felonies related to drug possession, narcotics sales, money laundering, and gun possession added the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

"Today's guilty plea sends a clear message that fentanyl dealers will be held accountable for the lives they destroy," Ventura County District Attorney Nasarenko shared. "This is the first murder conviction in Ventura County stemming from a fentanyl overdose, and it reflects our commitment to pursuing every

appropriate legal avenue against those who knowingly distribute this deadly drug."

On June 6, 2024, members of the Ventura County Fentanyl and Overdose Crimes Units (VC FOCUS) responded to an apparent overdose at a home in incorporated Simi Valley stated the local prosecutor's office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, drugs and paraphernalia were found in the deceased man's room and a toxicology test showed a lethal amount of fentanyl and xylazine in his system.

An investigation resulted in the identification of Charity Wiley as the origin of the fatal narcotics and she was arrested at her Los Angeles County home on March 5, 2025, shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Wiley is currently scheduled to be sentenced on September 1 of this year where she faces up to 15 years to life in state prison noted the local prosecutor's office.

She remains in custody without bail added the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

"Fatal overdose investigations are complex and require careful coordination between law enforcement, forensic experts, and prosecutors," Senior Deputy District Attorney Audry Nafziger explained. "Through the outstanding work of VC FOCUS, and the Simi Valley Police Department narcotics bureau we were able to trace the deadly drugs back to the defendant, build a strong case, and secure this historic guilty plea for second-degree murder. The guilty plea today brings a meaningful measure of justice to the family of the victim."

In 2025, the Ventura County Medical Examiner confirmed 216 overdose deaths in Ventura County and of those, fentanyl or a mixture of the drug and other narcotics were found in the system of the deceased in 134 of those deaths.

"Fentanyl is the most common drugs associated with overdose deaths in the United States," noted the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

For those looking for more information about fentanyl in Ventura County, visit here.