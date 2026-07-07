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Environment & Energy

Young Carpinterian Leads a Year-Round Beach Clean Up Effort With Yellow Basket Racks

CARPINTERIA STATE BEACH
By
today at 12:04 pm
Published 12:40 pm

CARPINTERIA, Calif. (KEYT) - An easy way for the public to help with beach clean ups in Carpinteria has come together with an idea from a 14-year-old Carpinteria resident, Elias Sprague.

He is spending part of his summer in Junior Lifeguards as part of his love of the ocean and waterfront, but before the summer started, he worked with the city on the effort he hopes other kids and families join what city officials described as growing interest among local youth and families in environmental stewardship.

Sprague is working with Carpinteria Beautiful and Relic Coastal Collaborative.

On the side of the Ash Avenue lifeguard tower there is a special rack with yellow baskets for a grab-and-go process. Back at the site is a special trash can for the debris or small items that were picked up.

Recently Sprague was with the group Tidy Seas and fellow Junior Lifeguards for a cleanup that is a part of that program. His effort is throughout the year.

He is also working with Supervisor Roy Lee on expanding the basket locations to other areas of the South Coast.

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Article Topic Follows: Environment & Energy

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John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

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