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Santa Maria City Council To Finalize Language On Sales Tax Measure For November Ballot

Santa Maria City Council To Finalize Language On Sales Tax Measure For November Ballot
KEYT / Dave Alley
Santa Maria City Council To Finalize Language On Sales Tax Measure For November Ballot
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Published 1:27 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - The Santa Maria City Council will be in session this evening at City Hall.

They’ll be finalizing language for a new sales tax measure due for voter approval this November.

In May, the City Council approved adding the measure to the November ballots.

If voters approve the measure in November, a one-half cent Transaction & Use Tax will immediately go into effect.

The ordinance is intended as an extension or amendment to Measure U from 2012, which is focused on law enforcement and public safety.

This measure will ensure continuity of a wide range of city services, including road repair and maintaining public facilities.

Annual revenue is expected at around $13 million, which would go to public facilities such as the Library, Paul Nelson Aquatic Center, and more.

Appointments will also be made at tonight’s meeting for several oversight committees.

In addition to the sales tax measure this November, Santa Maria voters will be electing a total of three new members of their city council, and a one-month nomination period begins on Monday.

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Article Topic Follows: Local Politics

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Jarrod Zinn

Jarrod is a North County Reporter for News Channel 3-12. For more about Jarrod, click here.

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