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Carpinteria Surf Camp Sells Out as Demand Reaches Record Levels

PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI I KEYT
By
Updated
today at 2:39 pm
Published 12:04 pm

CARPINTERIA, Calif. (KEYT) - One of Santa Barbara’s longest-running youth surf camps is reporting its busiest start in 27 years, with opening week sold out and summer sessions filling fast.

Program leaders point to growing demand for outdoor activities that get kids off screens and into the ocean.

The camp serves kids as young as four and focuses on water safety, confidence, and ocean awareness.

This story will highlight why more families are turning to surf camps and what the trend says about youth recreation in Santa Barbara.S

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Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

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