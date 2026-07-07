Lompoc Man Arrested After Allegedly Touching Woman Inappropriately on Ocean Avenue Sunday

LOMPOC, Calif. (KEYT) – A 29-year-old Lompoc man was arrested Monday in connection with a sexual battery over the weekend and commercial theft.

On July 5, around 5:49 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of West Ocean Avenue for a report of a man who inappropriately touched a woman stated a press release Tuesday from the Lompoc Police Department.

According to Lompoc Police, a woman and a family member were walking near West Ocean Avenue and L Street when they noticed a man following them.

After exiting a business, the man approached the pair from behind as they walked, pulled on the woman's clothing, and reached into her pants before grabbing her buttocks and fleeing the area detailed the Lompoc Police Department.

The local law enforcement agency credited a witness for intervening and helping to prevent the incident from escalating in a press release Tuesday.

Investigators found surveillance footage which showed the suspect and his clothing at the time of the alleged crime shared the local police agency.

On Monday, July 6, a detective was conducting further investigation in the area when they spotted a man matching the description of the suspect and around the same time, dispatchers were told that the same person had just committed a theft at a nearby business explained the Lompoc Police Department.

The detective attempted to detain the man, later identified as a 29-year-old Lompoc resident, but he fled the area on foot noted the local police agency.

Additional law enforcement resources, including a recently-donated drone, responded to the scene and eventually located the man hiding in a nearby yard and he was arrested without further incident shared the Lompoc Police Department.

The 29-year-old was later identified by the victim and he was booked on charges related to sexual battery, resisting arrest, and theft noted the Lompoc Police Department.

Anyone with more information about this investigation is asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.