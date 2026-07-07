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Local Forecast

Hot Wednesday, heat advisory

KEYT
By
today at 3:12 pm
Published 3:11 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Wednesday will be one of the hottest days of this week with mostly clear skies.

70s and 80s near the coast, 90-105 inland where a heat advisory is in effect.

A wind advisory is also in effect for the Gaviota coast.

Slightly cooling begins Friday into the weekend, with increasing clouds and more areas cooling toward the mid 70s.

There is a 20 percent chance of monsoonal showers on Sunday with mostly cloudy skies.

Temperatures look to rise again by next Tuesday while clearing out.

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Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

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