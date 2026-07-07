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Crews on scene for 180 acre grass fire in California Valley

CalAlert
By
today at 3:34 pm
Published 3:40 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) – CAL FIRE SLO crews are battling a 180-acre grass fire in the California Valley on Black Bear Road and Big Basin Trail.

The fire first broke out just after 3:00 p.m. Tuesday and CAL FIRE SLO officials mentioned a potential for 300 acres in size.

The fire reached 180 acres just after 4:00 p.m., according to CAL FIRE SLO.

Crews requested air tankers for the incident and solar panels are under threat in the area of the fire, according to CAL FIRE SLO.

More information on this fire will be provided once available to Your News Channel.

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Caleb Nguyen

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