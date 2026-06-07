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Santa Barbara - South County

Art For Justice auction held for Immigrant Relief

Art for Justice raises funds for Immigrant Relief in Santa Barbara
By
Updated
today at 9:51 pm
Published 9:20 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) A fundraiser for Immigrant Relief included music by the Brasscals at Topa Topa in Santa Barbara.

They performed while people had a chance to bid on art and other items donated to the Art for Justice Fundraiser for Immigrant Relief.

805 Undocufund and Santa Barbara Resiste hosted the fundraiser.

805 Undocufund Executive Director Primitiva Hernandez said she felt overwhelmed with emotions by the turnout.

"I am very proud that it was organized by the community, we helped with the planning, but it was really the UCSB team that put all of this amazing artwork together, so overwhelmed with emotions and really grateful for the community showing up today," said Hernandez.

The money raised will help families missing loved ones.

"So once a family is forever changed by ICE we need to make sure that we are showing up, providing the support that they need so they can stay in our community and hopefully heal from the impacts of this violent system," said Chelsea Lancaster of SB Resiste.

People used QR codes to bid on the live auction that also included donations from local surf shops.

This is the first fundraiser of its kind.

People may donate by texting "Art4Justice" to 50155 and follow @SB.Art4Justice on social media.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County

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Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

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