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Seniors Look Picture Perfect in Carpinteria

High School Senior photos line the avenues in downtown Carpinteria
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Updated
today at 9:52 pm
Published 9:00 pm

CARPINTERIA, Calif. (KEYT) Senior photos line the avenues of Carpinteria.

It is a tradition.

Class of 2026 senior photos have been turned into banners along Carpinteria and Linden Avenues in the downtown Carpinteria.

Carpinteria High School students will be graduating on Wednesday, June 10.

Some of their friends and family members have been walking around to see the photos.

"I love that we have  a beautiful small town and we can celebrate our kids and all the hard work that they do," Jennell Nimmons.

Nimmons found her friend's daughter Abby Gobells senior picture along Carpinteria Ave.

The banners say "Warrior Spirit Never Dies."

Congrats to them all.

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Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

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