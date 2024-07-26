Skip to Content
Ventura County

Highway 33 undergoing pothole repairs next week

CalTrans District 7
By
New
Published 3:55 pm

CASITAS SPRINGS, Calif. – CalTrans announced its continued repairs on Highway 33 will continue into next week due to potholes near Catistas Springs and Oak View.

Below is a press release on the project:

 Crews will continue repairing potholes on southbound State Route 33 (Ventura Avenue) with a moving closure starting at Sulphur Mountain Road and moving south Monday, July 29 through Friday, August 2 from approximately 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. One southbound lane will be open to traffic with flagging at the location of work.

Work is expected to shift to northbound lanes by mid-week starting at Encino Drive (near post mile 9.8) and moving north through Friday.

Please Be Work Zone Alert and drive with caution through construction zones. Check for real-time updates at  https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/. Caltrans appreciates the public’s patience as we improve your highway.

CalTrans District 7
Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
cal trans
Casitas Springs
Highway 33
KEYT
ventura county

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content