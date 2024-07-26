Highway 33 undergoing pothole repairs next week
CASITAS SPRINGS, Calif. – CalTrans announced its continued repairs on Highway 33 will continue into next week due to potholes near Catistas Springs and Oak View.
Below is a press release on the project:
Crews will continue repairing potholes on southbound State Route 33 (Ventura Avenue) with a moving closure starting at Sulphur Mountain Road and moving south Monday, July 29 through Friday, August 2 from approximately 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. One southbound lane will be open to traffic with flagging at the location of work.
Work is expected to shift to northbound lanes by mid-week starting at Encino Drive (near post mile 9.8) and moving north through Friday.
Please Be Work Zone Alert and drive with caution through construction zones. Check for real-time updates at https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/. Caltrans appreciates the public’s patience as we improve your highway.CalTrans District 7