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Ventura County

Camarillo man arrested after over a quarter pound of cocaine found at his Mission Drive home

Image courtesy of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office
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today at 5:32 pm
Published 5:50 pm

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – A 67-year-old Camarillo man was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance for sale after over a quarter pound of cocaine was seized during searches of his home on Mission Drive this month.

Earlier this month, deputies began to investigate a 67-year-old Camarillo man with an extensive criminal history and court-ordered search terms for his person and home connected to a prior conviction stated the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, a search of the 67-year-old's home in the 700 block of Mission Drive in Camarillo resulted in the seizure of 21 grams of heroin, eight grams of cocaine, a working digital scale, and packaging materials.

The Camarillo man was not home at the time of the search, but enough evidence was collected during the search to arrest the 67-year-old for felony possession of a controlled substance for sales explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives then initiated a second search of the same Camarillo home last week and on June 26, 2026, investigators descended on the Mission Drive home for a second search shared the local sheriff's office.

As a result of the second search, detectives located 148 grams of cocaine and additional evidence linking the 67-year-old to county-wide narcotics trafficking noted the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Narcotics seized during the searches of the Mission Drive home this month. Image courtesy of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, the 67-year-old complied with investigators during the search of his home Friday and he was taken into custody and booked at the Pre-Trial Detention Facility on a violation of California Health and Safety Code Section 11351(a)–Felony Possession for Sale of a Controlled Substance.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

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Andrew Gillies

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