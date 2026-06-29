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Local Forecast

Cool & Cloudy Tuesday, Last Day of June Forecast

KEYT
By
Published 5:10 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Tuesday will be cooler than average, mostly in the upper 60s and low 70s, with late clearing clouds and mild but breezy winds.

Temperatures will remain below normal through at least Thursday.

Low pressure to our north is not going to move by much through this Friday.

Slight warming will arrive right in time the holiday weekend.

4th of July, however, will be pretty close to normal, temperatures are not set to soar past the mid 70s for most of us.

Santa Barbara and Santa Maria will be in the low 70s, though San Luis Obispo should reach 75 on Saturday.

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Mackenzie Lake

Mackenzie Lake is the Chief Meteorologist for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mackenzie, click here.

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