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Crews rescue injured man from cliff near Avila Beach

KEYT
By
New
today at 4:47 pm
Published 4:53 pm

AVILA BEACH, Calif. (KEYT) – CAL FIRE SLO crews helped an injured man from a cliff near Avila Beach just before 3:30 p.m. Monday.

The man hung from the cliff after suffering a broken shoulder and head injury before crews requested a helicopter for the rescue, according to CAL FIRE SLO.

The fall happened at Florin Street and Indio Drive and the rescue concluded just after 4:30 p.m. Monday, according to CAL FIRE SLO.

The man's condition is unknown at this time and more information will be provided once available to Your News Channel.

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