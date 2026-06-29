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Santa Barbara - South County

First responders on the scene of fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 101 in Goleta Monday

CHP Unit heading to the scene of fatal traffic collision on June 29, 2026.
KEYT News
CHP Unit heading to the scene of fatal traffic collision on June 29, 2026.
By
today at 4:51 pm
Published 5:10 pm

GOLETA, Calif. (KEYT) – First responders are on the scene of a fatal collision involving a motorcyclist on northbound Highway 101 just north of the Glenn Annie Road/Storke Road exit Monday.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, crews responded to the scene of the fatal collision around 4:20 p.m., but there are no additional patients at the scene at this point in the response.

The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation and motorists are asked to avoid the area as northbound traffic on Highway 101 has been reduced to one lane shared the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it is received.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County

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