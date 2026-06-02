State-Based Privacy Platform Requires Data Brokers To Delete Californian’s Information

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KEYT) – A first-of-its-kind privacy platform allowing Californians to sign up and have some of their digital footprint deleted by data brokers has registered over 300,000 people before becoming active August 1 of this year.

The Delete Request and Opt-out Platform (DROP), launched five months ago, gives Californians the opportunity to have more control over their digital data as well as who gathers and sells it.

When we access the internet, we leave behind digital footprints, usually connected to the unique identifier assigned to our device.

You might picture surfing on your cell phone or computer, but unique identifiers are used for anything that connects to the internet, such as smart TVs and even vehicles.

Steps on how to find the unique identifier for your devices can be found here.

By uploading the unique identifiers to the DROP system, information gathered about that specific device can be included in lists that data brokers will have to delete once you sign up.

How long we stayed on a certain webpage and if we followed a link or an advertisement are all common examples of what data brokers gather and sell.

That data can then be used to change the advertisements you see or to improve consumer outreach, but not gathered information isn't limited to basic consumer details though.

Social Security numbers, bank account information, precise geolocation, and browsing history are types of valuable information that can be gathered without your permission and then sold to interested parties.

The DROP program was created to give Californians more of a say by requiring more than 580 registered data brokers to delete the personal information of those who sign up explains the California Privacy Protection Agency (CalPrivacy).

"DROP makes it easier than ever for Californians to have real control over their personal information," shared Tom Kemp, Executive Director of CalPrivacy. "We built DROP to make data deletion simple, accessible, secure, and effective for everyone in our state. Seeing over 300,000 people sign up in just a few months shows how strongly Californians value their privacy."

Interested?

You can sign up here for the process which is estimated to take less than ten minutes to complete.

This YouTube video explains how to use the system and this toolkit can help answer additional questions.

If you are interested in attending or hosting a presentation about the DROP system, visit here.

Once you confirm you are a California resident and provide the requested personal information, no additional documentation or steps are required noted the California Privacy Protection Agency.

Starting August 1, data brokers will be legally required to access the list of Californians who registered with DROP and begin processing deletion requests.

According to the California Privacy Protection Agency, data brokers face a $200 per day enforcement cost for failing to register in addition to a $200 per day, per consumer cost for failing to delete private information.

Notably, the new privacy protection program does not require data brokers to delete all information about people who sign up.

It does not force data brokers to remove information you share directly, such as signing up for a newsletter or when making a purchase.

Specific types of information, including publicly available court records and financial information used to generate credit scores, are also still available to data brokers even if you sign up for DROP.

Have more questions? Visit here for more information.