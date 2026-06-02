Santa Barbara County District 5 Supervisor Candidates Keep Busy On Election Day

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - The three candidates running for Santa Barbara County Board Of Supervisors’ District 5 seat have kept themselves busy on this Primary Election Day.

Today’s results could determine if one of them wins or if a deciding vote will happen in November.

This December, sitting District 5 supervisor Steve Lavagnino is retiring, and Maribel Aguilera, Cory Bantilan, or Ricardo Valencia will be the one to assume the seat.

If results from today’s election yield 50% plus-1 for any one of these candidates, they win the election, they will not appear on November’s ballots, and they’ll assume the District 5 supervisor seat in January.

If results are more widely spread from today’s vote, the top two candidates will continue campaigning for the deciding vote in November.

All three candidates have kept themselves busy at their jobs or continuing their campaigns, right up until the very end.

Earlier today, Cory Bantilan was campaigning door-to-door, Ricardo Valencia was teaching his classes at Santa Maria High School, and Maribel Aguilera was invited to speak to students at Ontiveros Elementary School.

While Bantilan and Valencia are holding parties during the evening hours to watch initial results, Aguilera will be on the dais at the Santa Maria City Council meeting.

Your news team is tracking results in real time and we’ll have updates throughout the night.

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