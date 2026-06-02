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Local Forecast

Warmer Wednesday, tracking winds

KEYT
By
Published 3:00 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - High pressure is going to warm us up Wednesday to above normal temperatures and better clearing for the region.

Offshore northerly winds will last through Thursday which will help weaken the influence of the marine layer on our region.

Coastal clouds will be back, however, by Friday morning and last through the weekend.

Low to mid 70s will be the norm for us even into week 2 of June.

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Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

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