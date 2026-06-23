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Local Forecast

Heating up Wednesday, tracking humidity

KEYT
By
Published 3:12 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Peak heating arrives Wednesday, high 70s and 80s, with increased humidity.

It will be warm Thursday though slight cooling will begin as high pressure weakens.

Temperatures will drop to the low 70s Friday.

A northern cold front will bring temperatures down into the 60s by the end of the weekend.

Below average temperatures, cloudy skies and breezy winds will carry into early next week.

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Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

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