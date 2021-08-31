San Luis Obispo County announces indoor mask mandate

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County has issued an indoor mask mandate for public places as the county grapples with surging hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

The mandate was announced Tuesday afternoon during a county news conference. It applies to all SLO County residents regardless of vaccination status.

San Luis Obispo County Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said the decision was out of concern for hospital capacity as demands continue to rise. Currently, SLO County is experiencing the highest number of patients in the ICU with COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Borenstein said the mask mandate is the easiest way to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

"This is a tried and true method of prevention for this disease," Borenstein said. "We need to do it in order to preserve our hospital capacity."

The mandate goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday. Masks will be required in all public indoor settings

Borenstein urged all those who are unvaccinated to get a vaccination as soon as possible. 86% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated, Borenstein said, and those who are fully vaccinated are experiencing symptoms that are much less severe.

Borenstein said the mask mandate would remain in effect "as long as necessary."

For a complete breakdown of COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County, click here.

The public health department is continuing to encourage anyone who is unvaccinated to sign up to receive one. The vaccines are effective, safe and free, public health says. To find information about receiving a COVID-19 vaccine in San Luis Obispo County, click here.

Both Santa Barbara and Ventura counties already announced renewed indoor mask mandates earlier this month.