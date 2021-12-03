Alisal Fire officially declared out in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- The Los Padres National Forest officials declared the Alisal Fire out.

After 30 days of no observed smoke, flames or hot spots, the Alisal Fire is officially out.

The forest officials say the suppression repair on fire lines has been completed but the Burned Area Emergency Response repair work will continue for the next couple of months.

The wildfire began on October 11 and burned a total of 16,970 acres.

The fire was contained on November 20.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

For more information on this fire, click here.