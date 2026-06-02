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Local Forecast

Foggy Tuesday morning, warm afternoon

By
Updated
today at 5:28 am
Published 4:22 am

June gloom and dense fog appear Tuesday morning. Drive safely and utilize low beams along major highways. Clouds will slowly clear out and give way to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be a few degrees cooler than days prior. Expect 60s, 70s and a smattering of 80s inland. Winds provide a light breeze by the evening.

More clouds arrive Wednesday morning. Rinse and repeat weather is expected with clearing skies and minimal temperature changes. The bigger difference will occur during the sunset near Santa Barbara. Sundowner winds are in the forecast and will keep skies clear through the night. Some Wind Advisories may need to be issued. More details to come.

Overcast & gray skies will be slower to clear Thursday and Friday. Some beaches will fail to see the sunshine over the weekend. Temperatures fall below average for many areas. We hold with this gray, gloomy & cool pattern into next week.

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Mackenzie Lake

Mackenzie Lake is the Chief Meteorologist for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mackenzie, click here.

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