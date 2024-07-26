Cooling continues for Saturday

Happy Friday! The heat wave has officially ended and a cooling trend is now entering the forecast.

Saturday the onshore flow will strengthen and cloud cover will be more stubborn to clear for the coasts and beaches. The marine layer will likely extend to areas like Santa Maria and Santa Ynez, providing much relief after the extensive heat wave. Conditions will be mild and some areas may experience light drizzle on Saturday morning. Cloud cover may be dense enough for light drizzle for a short amount of time, mainly for areas in Lompoc, Santa Maria and possibly Ventura County. Temperatures for the coastal areas will be in the low 70s, the valleys will be in the low 80s, while the interior will be in the 90s.

Sundowner winds are expected to pick up through the weekend. Blustery winds are expected for areas north of Point Conception. A wind advisory will go into effect Friday at 3 p.m. until 6 a.m. Saturday for the Santa Ynez Western mountain range and South West Santa Barbara County. Wind speeds will be 20-35 mph with gusts expected to be 50 mph.

Sunday will cool off even more, with little chance of clearing for the beaches. Temperatures will be a few degrees below average for this time of year. It will be a cooling and pleasant weekend, before temperatures gradually warm up again next week.