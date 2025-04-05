Warm temperatures and sunshine in the forecast

Warm conditions have officially entered the region, bringing beautiful weather to the Central Coast. As offshore increases and high pressure moves in, sunshine and warmth will continue through the next work week. Winds are coming from the northeast, bringing dry conditions as well. As we head into Sunday light breezes for the coasts will continue. Upper level clouds will be present through at least Monday, as they continue to fully move out of the region. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the 70s, shy of 80 degrees for some parts of the region. Temperatures will be sitting near normal to above average for this time of year. Currently no watches, warnings or advisories are in place, creating the perfect weekend to head outside. Make those beach or wine tasting plans, this weather is here to stay. As we head into the next work week, morning cloud cover will return on Monday and Tuesday. It will clear by midday and sunshine and warmth arrives. Peak temperatures are expected next Wednesday and Thursday, reaching into the 80s. By next Friday, a shift in weather returns and we begin to cool down. Temperatures will drop 5-8 degrees as onshore flow returns.