Andie Lopez Bornet joined News Channel 3-12 as a reporter and weather fill-in in April 2024.

She graduated from Cal State University of Long Beach with a degree in Journalism in December 2023.

Andie’s dream of being a reporter started as a little girl when she would spend hours watching entertainment and local news with her twin sister. It was during that time that she knew she wanted to be a Latina Journalist.

After years of living in Long Beach and on the east coast for a while, Andie is looking forward to being back home in Ventura County.

While in college, Andie was the Managing Editor for her schools bilingual magazine, photographer and reporter for her school newspaper. She was also social media manager and reporter for the award winning student produced newscast, Beach TV News. Andie interned in Washington, D.C. for two summers and interned at KABC-TV Los Angeles.