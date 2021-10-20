Skip to Content
Trial date set in Kristin Smart case, Paul & Ruben Flores enter “not guilty” pleas again

Paul Flores listens during arraignment. He is accused of the murder of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart.
Pool: David Middlecamp/SLO Tribune
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The murder trial for Kristin Smart will begin on April 25, a judge in San Luis Obispo announced Wednesday.

Paul Flores, 44, charged with murder in the 1996 disappearance of Smart. His father, Ruben Flores, 80, charged with accessory to murder after the fact. Both men entered not guilty pleas, for a second time, at Wednesday's arraignment. Lawyer for the two men denying all of the allegation made by prosecutors.

Smart disappeared on May 25, 1996 after being seen leaving a college party in San Luis Obispo with Paul Flores. Her body has never been found.

In September, a months-long preliminary hearing finally came to an end with Judge Craig von Rooyen deciding that prosecutors provided enough evidence for the case to go to trial.

This is a developing story and more information will be added when it becomes available.

