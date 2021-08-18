Gov. Newsom Recall Election: What you need to know

News

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – The California Gubernatorial Recall Election is less than a month away, and many voters have questions on how this election works.

Many Central Coast residents who are registered to vote should have received a mail-in-ballot by now for Governor Newsom's recall election.

There are only two questions on most ballots.

The first question- “Shall Gavin Newsom be recalled (removed) from the office of Governor?”

the second question is- “Candidates to succeed Gavin Newsom as Governor if he is recalled:”

There are over four dozen candidates listed on the ballot.

Hancock College Political Analyst Dan Payne said some have already dropped out of the race.

He also says how you vote on the first question does not impact whether you can choose a candidate in the second question.

You can vote for any candidate or leave it blank.

To vote in the election, all you need to do is return your ballot by election day Tuesday September 14th. You fill it out, sign it, seal it, and drop it in the mail, or take it to a County approved drop box.

You can wait until Election Day and vote in person if you want.

If more people vote for the recall than against, Governor Newsom is then out of office, and only if that happens will the vote totals on the candidates become relevant.

Whoever has the most votes in that race wins, but only if the original recall is approved.

If the majority vote no on the recallm, Newsom remains in office.

Dan Payne told NewsChannel 3-12 he sees this recall election as crucial.

“Vote, I don’t care how you vote, but vote because that’s the power you have as a person in government,” said Dan Payne.

Election workers I spoke with tell NewsChannel 3-12 staff members that they will have the first round of votes right after the polls close election night at 8 o'clock.

Others will come in as the evening continues.

Ballots mailed by Election Day Tuesday that arrive by that Friday will be counted.

So if the recall is close, and some polls show it is, we may not know the results for several days after the election.