Evacuation warnings issued for Alisal Fire burn area ahead of weekend storm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A large evacuation warning was issued Friday for the area around the Alisal Fire burn area ahead of this weekend's storm.

The announcement was made during a news conference held by county officials Friday evening.

The incoming storm is expected Sunday night through Monday morning and may cause a debris flow in the freshly burned area.

The purpose of the evacuation warning is to prepare residents near the fire zone for an evacuation order in the event a mudslide is expected.

The warning applies to the areas west of Las Flores Canyon, east of Mariposa Reina, south of West Camino Cielo and down to the ocean.

Evacuation Warning issued for west of Las Flores Canyon, east of Mariposa Reina, south of West Camino Cielo, and down to the ocean, due to potential debris flow. Be prepared to leave. More info: https://t.co/YqDKvUfZIM. — SBCountyOEM (@SBCountyOEM) October 23, 2021

Residents in those zones should be ready to leave at a moment's notice.

County officials recommend everyone in those areas to prepare their family members, pets and essential items for an evacuation.

If you feel threatened at any time, you are urged to leave the area immediately and not wait for the evacuation alert.

Those with disabilities, access and functional needs are advised to leave now, ahead of the storm as well as people with large animals that may struggle to evacuate quickly.

The County of Santa Barbara is working closely with the National Weather Service to closely monitor this storm.

With help from the United State Forest Service Burn Area Emergency Response Team, the CAL FIRE Watershed Emergency Response Team and other local agencies, the county will continue to assess the potential risks for a debris flow.

Evacuees can contact the American Red Cross at 805-901-0845 for information about an Evacuation Center as the rainy weather approaches.

For more information about emergency preparedness, visit ReadySBC.org.