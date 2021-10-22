Santa Barbara County officials to hold Alisal Fire news conference ahead of possible storms

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County officials will hold a news conference Friday to provide updates on the Alisal Fire as autumn storms threaten to drop rain over the charred landscape.

The news conference is set to begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management headquarters.

County officials said a team of experts, scientists and geologists are studying the impacts of the fire and how the watersheds above the Gaviota Coast will react to rain events.

The First Alert Weather team is tracking possible rain in the forecast beginning Sunday.

People in the Alisal Fire burn scar need to take extra precaution and be away of the threat of flash floods and mud slides caused by heavy rains.

Those who live, work or plan on visiting the area should be prepared to leave at a moment's notice and should make a plan to protect themselves, their families and their pets, officials said.

The Alisal Fire remains 97% contained after burning 17,281 acres.

