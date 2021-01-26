Skip to Content
Sandbag pickup locations

With heavy rainfall forecasted on the Central Coast over the next several days, now is the time to get a headstart on protecting your property with sandbags.

Local agencies are providing sand and bags for pickup throughout the area. Sand and tools are provided in most cases, but you will need to fill sandbags on your own.

Here's where you can find sandbags in your area:

Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara Flood Control
4568 County Rd (Off of Calle Real)
Santa Barbara
805-568-3440

Santa Maria Flood Control Shop
912 West Foster Road
Santa Maria
805-568-3440

Santa Barbara Fire Station #31
168 W Hwy 246
Buellton
805-686-5062

City of Carpinteria
5775 Carpinteria Ave. (City Hall)
Carpinteria
805-684-5405 ext. 443

City of Goleta
Fire Station 11,14, and Community Center
FS 11 - 6901 Frey Way - (805) 681-5511
FS 14 - 320 N. Los Carneros Rd. - (805) 681-5514
Community Center - 5679 Hollister Ave - (805) 967-1237

City of Guadalupe
Fire Station 2
918 Obispo St.
Guadalupe
805-356-3905

City of Lompoc
Fire Station 1
115 S. G Street
Lompoc
805-736-4513

City of Santa Barbara
401 E. Yanonali St.
Santa Barbara
805-564-5413

City of Santa Maria
(805) 925-0951
Sand only at these locations (no bags)

  • Suey Crossing.
  • 2000 Block of Western in cul-de-sac
  • City Public Works Yard, 830 W. Cypress.
    (8:00 AM - 4:00 PM, Mon. - Fri, except holidays)
  • On West Carmen lane just West of Depot Street (At all times)
  • On San Ysidro Street West of Miller Street (At all times)

City of Solvang
1745 Mission Dr. (Veteran's Hall)
Solvang
805-688-5575

Montecito Fire Protection District
Lower Manning Park
449 San Ysidro Rd.
Montecito
805-969-7762

Santa Ynez Community Services District
1070 Faraday Street
Santa Ynez
805-688-3008

San Luis Obispo County

San Luis Obispo City (sand only)

  • City Corporation Yard parking lot
    25 Prado Road
  • Laguna Lake Golf Course parking lot
    11175 Los Osos Valley Road
  • Santa Rosa Park parking lot
    190 Santa Rosa Street
  • Sinsheimer Park parking lot
    900 Southwood Drive

Cambria
Community Services District at the 'old dog park'

Los Osos
Community Services District
953 El Moro Ave

Nipomo
Community Services District
Behind CSD office on West Dana

Templeton
Old County Road & Florence Street

The following locations may or may not have sand available.

You should contact the Community Services District in your area to confirm if sand is available.

  • Avila Beach: 805-595-2664
  • San Simeon: 805-927-4778
  • San Miguel: 805-467-3388
  • Heritage Ranch: 805-227-6230
  • Oceano: 805-481-6730

Ventura County

Sand and sandbags can be found at various locations in Ventura County. You should call ahead to make sure they are available.

CITYVENDOR LOCATION PHONE SAND/BAGS
CamarilloHome Depot401 W. Ventura Blvd.805-389-9918Sand and bags
Thompson Building Materials1515 Flynn Rd.805-484-4391Sand and filled bags
Stock Building Supply2800 Barry St.805-482-4621Sand and filled bags
B&B Do it Center698 Mobil Suite A805-388-1067Sand and bags
FillmoreFillmore Building Supply437 Main St.805-524-1871Sand and bags
Meiners OaksAce Hardware121 E. El Roblar Ave805-646-7234Filled Bags and bags
MoorparkCemex9035 Roseland Ave.805-529-1535Sand only
Newbury ParkHome Depot2745 Teller Rd.805-375-6680Sand and bags
Oak ViewBuilders Mart300 N. Ventura Av.805-649-1975Sand and bags
OjaiOjai Lumber1900 E. Ojai Av.805-646-1419Sand /Bags/Filled Bag
OxnardHome Depot401 W. Esplanade Dr.805-983-0653Sand and bags
Lowe’s Home Improvement301 W. Gonzales Rd805-981-2330Sand and bags
Santa PaulaFruit Growers Supply980 Telegraph Rd.(805) 933-2723Sand and bags
Santa Paula Materials1224 Santa Clara St.(805) 525-6858Sand
Simi ValleyHome Depot575 Cochran St.(805) 577-1825Sand and filled bags
SV Pacific Bldg. Materials609 E. Los Angeles Av.(805) 526-0381Sand and filled bags
Lowe’s Home Improvement1275 Simi Town Center Way(805) 426-2780Sand and filled bags
Thousand OaksCarlson’s Bldg. Materials1538 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd.(805) 495-3711Sand and bags
Home Depot2745 Teller Rd.(805) 375-6680Sand and bags
VenturaGreen Thumb Nursery1899 S. Victoria Av.(805) 642-8517Sand and filled bags
Avenue Hardware481 N. Ventura Av.(805) 643-4744Bags only
Lowe’s Home Improvement500 S. Mills Rd.(805) 675-8800Sand and filled bags
Pacific Coast LandscapeDelivery only(805) 647-8869Sand and bags
Ventura City Maintenance Yard336 Sanjon Rd.(805) 652-4550Sand and bags
White Cap Building Supply6086 Nicolle St.(805) 644- 2226Sand and filled bags
