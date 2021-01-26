Sandbag pickup locations

Weather News

With heavy rainfall forecasted on the Central Coast over the next several days, now is the time to get a headstart on protecting your property with sandbags.

Local agencies are providing sand and bags for pickup throughout the area. Sand and tools are provided in most cases, but you will need to fill sandbags on your own.

Here's where you can find sandbags in your area:

Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara Flood Control

4568 County Rd (Off of Calle Real)

Santa Barbara

805-568-3440

Santa Maria Flood Control Shop

912 West Foster Road

Santa Maria

805-568-3440

Santa Barbara Fire Station #31

168 W Hwy 246

Buellton

805-686-5062

City of Carpinteria

5775 Carpinteria Ave. (City Hall)

Carpinteria

805-684-5405 ext. 443

City of Goleta

Fire Station 11,14, and Community Center

FS 11 - 6901 Frey Way - (805) 681-5511

FS 14 - 320 N. Los Carneros Rd. - (805) 681-5514

Community Center - 5679 Hollister Ave - (805) 967-1237

City of Guadalupe

Fire Station 2

918 Obispo St.

Guadalupe

805-356-3905

City of Lompoc

Fire Station 1

115 S. G Street

Lompoc

805-736-4513

City of Santa Barbara

401 E. Yanonali St.

Santa Barbara

805-564-5413

City of Santa Maria

(805) 925-0951

Sand only at these locations (no bags) Suey Crossing.

2000 Block of Western in cul-de-sac

City Public Works Yard, 830 W. Cypress.

(8:00 AM - 4:00 PM, Mon. - Fri, except holidays)

(8:00 AM - 4:00 PM, Mon. - Fri, except holidays) On West Carmen lane just West of Depot Street (At all times)

On San Ysidro Street West of Miller Street (At all times)

City of Solvang

1745 Mission Dr. (Veteran's Hall)

Solvang

805-688-5575

Montecito Fire Protection District

Lower Manning Park

449 San Ysidro Rd.

Montecito

805-969-7762

Santa Ynez Community Services District

1070 Faraday Street

Santa Ynez

805-688-3008

San Luis Obispo County

San Luis Obispo City (sand only) City Corporation Yard parking lot

25 Prado Road

25 Prado Road Laguna Lake Golf Course parking lot

11175 Los Osos Valley Road

11175 Los Osos Valley Road Santa Rosa Park parking lot

190 Santa Rosa Street

190 Santa Rosa Street Sinsheimer Park parking lot

900 Southwood Drive

Cambria

Community Services District at the 'old dog park' Los Osos

Community Services District

953 El Moro Ave Nipomo

Community Services District

Behind CSD office on West Dana Templeton

Old County Road & Florence Street The following locations may or may not have sand available. You should contact the Community Services District in your area to confirm if sand is available. Avila Beach: 805-595-2664

San Simeon: 805-927-4778

San Miguel: 805-467-3388

Heritage Ranch: 805-227-6230

Oceano: 805-481-6730 Ventura County

Sand and sandbags can be found at various locations in Ventura County. You should call ahead to make sure they are available.