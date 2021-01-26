Sandbag pickup locations
With heavy rainfall forecasted on the Central Coast over the next several days, now is the time to get a headstart on protecting your property with sandbags.
Local agencies are providing sand and bags for pickup throughout the area. Sand and tools are provided in most cases, but you will need to fill sandbags on your own.
Here's where you can find sandbags in your area:
Santa Barbara County
Santa Barbara Flood Control
4568 County Rd (Off of Calle Real)
Santa Barbara
805-568-3440
Santa Maria Flood Control Shop
912 West Foster Road
Santa Maria
805-568-3440
Santa Barbara Fire Station #31
168 W Hwy 246
Buellton
805-686-5062
City of Carpinteria
5775 Carpinteria Ave. (City Hall)
Carpinteria
805-684-5405 ext. 443
City of Goleta
Fire Station 11,14, and Community Center
FS 11 - 6901 Frey Way - (805) 681-5511
FS 14 - 320 N. Los Carneros Rd. - (805) 681-5514
Community Center - 5679 Hollister Ave - (805) 967-1237
City of Guadalupe
Fire Station 2
918 Obispo St.
Guadalupe
805-356-3905
City of Lompoc
Fire Station 1
115 S. G Street
Lompoc
805-736-4513
City of Santa Barbara
401 E. Yanonali St.
Santa Barbara
805-564-5413
City of Santa Maria
(805) 925-0951
Sand only at these locations (no bags)
- Suey Crossing.
- 2000 Block of Western in cul-de-sac
- City Public Works Yard, 830 W. Cypress.
(8:00 AM - 4:00 PM, Mon. - Fri, except holidays)
- On West Carmen lane just West of Depot Street (At all times)
- On San Ysidro Street West of Miller Street (At all times)
City of Solvang
1745 Mission Dr. (Veteran's Hall)
Solvang
805-688-5575
Montecito Fire Protection District
Lower Manning Park
449 San Ysidro Rd.
Montecito
805-969-7762
Santa Ynez Community Services District
1070 Faraday Street
Santa Ynez
805-688-3008
San Luis Obispo County
San Luis Obispo City (sand only)
- City Corporation Yard parking lot
25 Prado Road
- Laguna Lake Golf Course parking lot
11175 Los Osos Valley Road
- Santa Rosa Park parking lot
190 Santa Rosa Street
- Sinsheimer Park parking lot
900 Southwood Drive
Cambria
Community Services District at the 'old dog park'
Los Osos
Community Services District
953 El Moro Ave
Nipomo
Community Services District
Behind CSD office on West Dana
Templeton
Old County Road & Florence Street
The following locations may or may not have sand available.
You should contact the Community Services District in your area to confirm if sand is available.
- Avila Beach: 805-595-2664
- San Simeon: 805-927-4778
- San Miguel: 805-467-3388
- Heritage Ranch: 805-227-6230
- Oceano: 805-481-6730
Ventura County
Sand and sandbags can be found at various locations in Ventura County. You should call ahead to make sure they are available.
|CITY
|VENDOR
|LOCATION
|PHONE
|SAND/BAGS
|Camarillo
|Home Depot
|401 W. Ventura Blvd.
|805-389-9918
|Sand and bags
|Thompson Building Materials
|1515 Flynn Rd.
|805-484-4391
|Sand and filled bags
|Stock Building Supply
|2800 Barry St.
|805-482-4621
|Sand and filled bags
|B&B Do it Center
|698 Mobil Suite A
|805-388-1067
|Sand and bags
|Fillmore
|Fillmore Building Supply
|437 Main St.
|805-524-1871
|Sand and bags
|Meiners Oaks
|Ace Hardware
|121 E. El Roblar Ave
|805-646-7234
|Filled Bags and bags
|Moorpark
|Cemex
|9035 Roseland Ave.
|805-529-1535
|Sand only
|Newbury Park
|Home Depot
|2745 Teller Rd.
|805-375-6680
|Sand and bags
|Oak View
|Builders Mart
|300 N. Ventura Av.
|805-649-1975
|Sand and bags
|Ojai
|Ojai Lumber
|1900 E. Ojai Av.
|805-646-1419
|Sand /Bags/Filled Bag
|Oxnard
|Home Depot
|401 W. Esplanade Dr.
|805-983-0653
|Sand and bags
|Lowe’s Home Improvement
|301 W. Gonzales Rd
|805-981-2330
|Sand and bags
|Santa Paula
|Fruit Growers Supply
|980 Telegraph Rd.
|(805) 933-2723
|Sand and bags
|Santa Paula Materials
|1224 Santa Clara St.
|(805) 525-6858
|Sand
|Simi Valley
|Home Depot
|575 Cochran St.
|(805) 577-1825
|Sand and filled bags
|SV Pacific Bldg. Materials
|609 E. Los Angeles Av.
|(805) 526-0381
|Sand and filled bags
|Lowe’s Home Improvement
|1275 Simi Town Center Way
|(805) 426-2780
|Sand and filled bags
|Thousand Oaks
|Carlson’s Bldg. Materials
|1538 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd.
|(805) 495-3711
|Sand and bags
|Home Depot
|2745 Teller Rd.
|(805) 375-6680
|Sand and bags
|Ventura
|Green Thumb Nursery
|1899 S. Victoria Av.
|(805) 642-8517
|Sand and filled bags
|Avenue Hardware
|481 N. Ventura Av.
|(805) 643-4744
|Bags only
|Lowe’s Home Improvement
|500 S. Mills Rd.
|(805) 675-8800
|Sand and filled bags
|Pacific Coast Landscape
|Delivery only
|(805) 647-8869
|Sand and bags
|Ventura City Maintenance Yard
|336 Sanjon Rd.
|(805) 652-4550
|Sand and bags
|White Cap Building Supply
|6086 Nicolle St.
|(805) 644- 2226
|Sand and filled bags
