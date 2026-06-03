Frank Blessing charged with attempted murder of police officer and other charges after ramming SUV into local donut shop for being closed

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Frank Leslie Blessing has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer among other charges after allegedly crashing his vehicle into a Simi Valley business for being closed and then into a responding law enforcement vehicle in late May of this year.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, the 58-year-old Simi Valley man is facing one count of attempted murder of a peace officer, one count of assault of a peace officer, three counts of felony vandalism, and two counts of battery of a peace officer or nurse.

Additionally, Blessing was charged with multiple special allegations and aggravating factors during his first court appearance on June 1 and his arraignment on charges has been continued to June 22, shared the local prosecutor's office in a press release Wednesday.

"The allegations describe a deliberate and escalating series of violent acts," Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko stated. "Using a car to allegedly attempt to murder a police officer is a heinous act that requires the strongest of consequences."

On May 27, around 3:30 a.m., Blessing is accused of trying to enter a donut shop on Erringer Road in Simi Valley while the business was closed stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

After he was unable to get inside the donut shop through the front door, Blessing allegedly rammed a Chevrolet Tahoe into the front door multiple times and a responding officer with the with Simi Valley Police Department spotted the damaged SUV leaving the area when they attempted a traffic stop detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Blessing is accused of reversing his SUV into the responding officer's patrol car twice before accelerating directly toward the officer who was forced to dodge the incoming vehicle to avoid injury.

The Simi Valley Police Department shared on May 29, that the officer suffered minor injuries during the incident.

Blessing's vehicle was ultimately disabled when it crashed into a wall at a nearby residence noted the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

While officers attempted to take the 58-year-old into custody, he allegedly threw a fixed-blade at one officer, which missed, and continued to resist officers at the scene and at a local hospital where he is accused of kicking a nurse explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.