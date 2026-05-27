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Ventura County

Man arrested after crashing SUV into business for being closed as well as responding patrol vehicle

KEYT
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today at 11:22 am
Published 12:42 pm

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KEYT) – A 58-year-old man was arrested Wednesday morning after allegedly driving a Chevrolet Tahoe into a business on Erringer Road because it wasn't open and then into a responding patrol vehicle.

On May 27, around 3:33 a.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a vehicle crashing into a business in the 1700 block of Erringer Road stated a press release from the Simi Valley Police Department.

Responding officers located a damaged gray Chevrolet Tahoe with notable front-end damage leaving the area and they initiated a traffic stop on Patricia Avenue detailed the local law enforcement agency.

During the stop, the driver, later identified as a 58-year-old man, rammed a patrol vehicle multiple times and drove in the direction of an officer before a collision with a wall at a nearby residence disabled the Tahoe explained the Simi Valley Police Department.

According to Simi Valley Police, the driver refused to comply with officer's demands after the vehicle was damaged beyond use and was armed with a knife when TASERs were deployed and he was taken into custody.

One officer suffered minor injuries during the incident noted the local law enforcement agency.

An investigation of the incident appeared to show that the 58-year-old had crashed into the local business after becoming upset that it was closed shared the Simi Valley Police Department.

The 58-year-old was arrested on multiple felony charges including attempted murder, assault of a peace officer, resisting arrest, vandalism, and driving under the influence detailed the Simi Valley Police Department.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

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