‘Peace of Mind: 10,000 Steps in the Right Direction’ Fundraising Walk Expands Events

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - For the seventh year, Alma Rosa Winery is hosting a fundraising walk to raise money for the Mental Health Center in Santa Barbara.

The beloved event is expected to draw over 200 people Sunday, May 31st, at 9:00 a.m. and registrations are still being accepted.

The “Peace of Mind: 10,000 Steps in the Right Direction” fundraising walk will give all proceeds directly to support essential mental health programs and services for adults and their families, mental health education for youth, and safe, affordable housing for those living with mental illness.

The center in Santa Barbara also provides fellowship time daily, a clothing room with donations, medical checks and food.

This year there will also be a full wellness weekend beginning on Saturday, May 30, with One Shining Night, a fundraising celebration hosted at Alma Rosa Estate by Mental Wellness Center – celebrating nearly 80 years of the organization’s service to Santa Barbara County.

Sunday morning, the 10,000-step – or approximately 4.5-mile walk – will begin at the entrance of Alma Rosa’s 628-acre estate property off Santa Rosa Rd. near Buellton. It goes into areas with views that are not normally open to the public.

Alma Rosa Proprietors Bob and Barb Zorich support mental health community services, as well as fund research on the causes, treatment and potential cures for anxiety and depression. Over the last six years, the winery has raised over $1.2 million.

The Zorichs will be matching individual donations dollar-for-dollar, up to $50,000 to each organization —Mental Wellness Center in Santa Barbara and One Mind. The Zorich’s support of the walk is a part of their ongoing efforts to support mental health research nationally and mental health care services in Santa Barbara.

For more information go to: Alma Rosa Winery Peace of Mind Walk or the Mental Wellness Center of Santa Barbara.

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