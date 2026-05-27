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San Luis Obispo County

PFAS Pesticides Found in California’s Surface Water, Including Two Local Sites

CA Dept of Water Resources
By
New
Published 1:27 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) - A new environmental report raises serious health concerns about surface water frequently tested across California.  

Surface water includes rivers, lakes, streams, wetlands and, the ocean. 

Environmental Working Group (EWG) -- a Washington D.C.-based nonprofit -- targeted agricultural areas throughout the Golden State and found "forever chemicals" or PFAS in half the samples tested.

Repeated samples in ten counties, including Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo, tested positive. The Santa Maria River and Oso Flaco Creek were two local, surface waters tested.

Photo Credit: KEYT

EWG researchers said the findings suggest fungicides, herbicides and insecticides not only end up on produce but could also be exposing millions of Californians to PFAS through water and soil. 

Researchers say they found the chemical Bifenthrin in all samples taken in SLO County; the synthetic insecticide was banned for agricultural use across Europe in 2019.

A new bill making its way through the California legislature aims to phase out PFAS pesticides by 2035.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County

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