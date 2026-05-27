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Crime & Courts

Judge to Set Preliminary Hearing Date For Ashlee Buzzard

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Updated
today at 11:41 am
Published 11:24 am

LOMPOC, Calif. (KEYT) - Ashlee Buzzard is expected in court this afternoon to set a date for a preliminary hearing.

The Vandenberg Village woman is accused of killing her 9-year-old daughter Melodee Buzzard in 2025.

Earlier in May, judges denied 2 motions made by Buzzard’s attorney, Erica Sutherland.

They ruled the defense had received enough forensic evidence to proceed with the case, and that a search warrant used to find evidence was supported by probable cause.

Buzzard is charged with first-degree murder and has pleaded not guilty.

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Jarrod Zinn

Jarrod is a North County Reporter for News Channel 3-12. For more about Jarrod, click here.

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