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Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Buzzard Defense’s Second Motion Denied In Lompoc Courtroom

Buzzard Defense’s Second Motion Heard in Lompoc Courtroom
Jarrod Zinn
Buzzard Defense’s Second Motion Heard in Lompoc Courtroom
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today at 11:19 am
Published 11:40 am

LOMPOC, Calif. (KEYT) - The second of two motions was heard in a Lompoc courtroom today from Erica Sutherland, the public defender of Ashlee Buzzard.

Buzzard is accused of killing her 9-year-old daughter Melodee and leaving her body in rural Utah last year.

On Wednesday in a Santa Maria courtroom, Judge Hippach denied Sutherland’s motion to quash a search warrant and traverse the sworn statement used to obtain it.

Reports say Sutherland claimed the warrant had been issued in haste and was based on hunches, but that prosecutor Jordan Lockey referenced incriminating evidence, and Judge Hippach agreed.

Today Buzzard returned to the Lompoc courthouse, where Judge Stephen Dunkle heard Sutherland’s other motion to compel further discovery of forensic evidence.

Prosecutor Jordan Lockey from the Santa Barbara County DA’s office argued that all evidence has been discovered to Sutherland, totaling 19 disks of material.

Further argument from Lockey implied that discovery of the magnitude and detail Sutherland claims is missing is unnecessary and unprecedented for the scheduling a preliminary hearing.

Judge Stephen Dunkle denied Sutherland’s motion to compel further discovery.

Buzzard will return to court on May 27th at 1:30, at which time a preliminary hearing will be scheduled.

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Jarrod Zinn

Jarrod is a North County Reporter for News Channel 3-12. For more about Jarrod, click here.

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